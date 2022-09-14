TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida A&M will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, for a game against the Wildcats on December 21, 2022, as part of the Unity Series. The Unity Series is a five-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference to play an annual game between Kentucky and one of the SWAC member institutions inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

“I’m excited about both the opportunity and challenge of playing the University of Kentucky during the upcoming 2022-23 season as part of the Unity Series,” said men’s basketball head coach Robert McCullum. “I’m appreciative of Coach Cal for the opportunity provided to our players to participate in one of the most storied venues in college basketball Rupp Arena – versus one of the “Blue Bloods” of college basketball, the University of Kentucky. While I know all too well about the challenges of competing against Kentucky in Rupp Arena, challenges are what makes life and college athletics so exciting.

“The Unity Series, along with the Pac-12 – SWAC Challenge, speaks boldly about Commissioner Charles McClelland’s vision of the conference. The educational field trip to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Museum in Cincinnati aligns perfectly with our approach to scheduling non-conference games annually as we factor in the educational benefits of playing in various locations. We strongly believe that so much of the teaching and learning process takes place outside the classroom.

“I’m also elated about the 2022 Unity Series Legends Clemon Johnson and the late Reggie Warford. I knew Reggie well, and our basketball program continues to benefit from Clemon’s love for his alma mater.”

The game between the Cats and Florida A&M in 2022 will once again be one piece of the annual meetings.

The Wildcats and Rattlers will participate in an educational field trip to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Museum in Cincinnati, will receive resources to better brand themselves in the new name-image-likeness space, will be provided career center resources, and participate in a joint dinner at John Calipari’s radio show.

Courtesy: Florida A&M athletics