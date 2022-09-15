You might also like

Mississippi Valley State looking for consistency at quarterback

After consecutive games with under 100 total yards passing, Mississippi Valley State head coach Vincent Dancy is looking for consistency from the quarterback position.

So far this season, starter Jalani Eason has thrown for a total of 107 yards through outings versus Tarelton and Austin Peay. Backup quarterback TJ Goodwin has gone 3 of 13 for 16 yards in limited action.

“We’re just not playing well at that position,” Dancy said. In the offseason, MVSU did get a commitment from junior college quarterback Jamari Jones. However, the East Mississippi Community College transfer has yet to appear in a game.

Dancy said he will prepare for the possibility of playing multiple quarterbacks against Delta State on Saturday.

“We’ve got not only two but three that can get the job done,” he said. “We’ll go out this week and have a quarterback carousel and let the best man open up with Delta State this weekend.”

Southern moves on from LSU experience, loss

Southern head coach Eric Dooley is intentional not to allow the Jaguars’ 65-17 loss at LSU to carry over into its matchup versus Texas Southern in the Arlington Classic on Saturday.

“We can’t let LSU beat us twice,” Dooley said. “We can’t look in the rearview mirror. We have to look forward and know what’s ahead of us.

“Everything we’ve set out to accomplish is still in front of us. We need to go 1-0 against Texas Southern.”

Texas Southern beat Southern 35-31 last season for one of its three wins in 2021.

Dawson Odums predicted Marshall win at Notre Dame

Norfolk State hasn’t experienced a lot of success on the field but its head coach — Dawson Odums — turned out to be right on what was a historic prediction.

After the Spartans lost 55-3 at Marshall to open the season, Odums told his battered team that the Thundering Herd was no ordinary Group of 5 opponent.

“And I told the guys that, you know, they’ll probably beat Notre Dame,” he said “I mean, they’re really that good on defense.”

Marshall went on to shock Notre Dame 26-21 in what was one of the biggest upsets of the weekend.

Norfolk State will turn its attention to the Battle of the Bay against Hampton at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+.