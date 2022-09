You might also like

You might also like

Week 2 of the HBCU football season is full of rivalry and nonconference games that will present tests for teams all across the Saturday slate.

Headlining Saturday will be the first-ever meeting between Southern and LSU and possibly the last meeting involving Jackson State and Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic.

Then there is North Carolina A&T visiting No. 1 North Dakota State.

Here is the full Week 2 football schedule:

DATE HOME VISITOR LOCATION KICKOFF EVENT 9/10/22 Central State vs. Lincoln (PA) @ Wilberforce, OH

McPherson Stadium 1:00pm ET Chowan vs. Tusculum @ Murfeesboro, NC

Garrison Stadium 1:00pm ET Brave Hawks Day Frostburg State vs. West Virginia State @ Frostburg, MD 1:00pm ET Presbyterian vs. VA-Lynchburg @ Clinton, SC 1:00pm ET – ESPN+

– Fox Sports Spartanburg (98.3 FM, 1400 AM) 97.1 WCPX (Fri.-Sun.) – ESPN+– Fox Sports Spartanburg (98.3 FM, 1400 AM) 97.1 WCPX (Fri.-Sun.) Saginaw Valley State vs. Bowie State @ University Center, MI 1:00pm ET Saint Augustine’s vs. Limestone @ Raleigh, NC

George Williams Athletic Complex 1:00pm ET Prostate Awareness Day | First Responders Day | 20th Anniversary SAU Football Return Lane vs. Benedict @ Jackson, TN

Lane Field 2:00pm CT Lincoln (MO) vs. Northwest Missouri State @ Jefferson City, MO

Dwight T. Reed Stadium 2:00pm CT First Responders Appreciation Day | Navy Night UCLA vs. Alabama State @ Pasadena, CA

Rose Bowl 2:00pm PT – PAC-12 Network – PAC-12 Network North Dakota State vs. NC A&T @ Fargo, ND 2:30pm CT – ESPN+

– Bison Radio Network

– ABC ND – ESPN+– Bison Radio Network– ABC ND Austin Peay vs. Miss Valley State @ Clarksville, TN 3:00pm CT – ESPN+

– Govs Sports Net – ESPN+– Govs Sports Net Bethune-Cookman vs. SC State @ Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Stadium 4:00pm ET

– ESPN+ Military and First Responders Appreciation Day– ESPN+ Clark Atlanta vs. Erskine @ Atlanta, GA

CAU Panther Stadium 4:00pm ET Elizabeth City State vs. Livingstone @ Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount Athletic Complex 4:00pm ET Down East Viking Classic James Madison vs. Norfolk State @ Harrisonburg, VA 4:00pm ET – ESPN3 – ESPN3 Valdosta State vs. Virginia Union @ Valdosta, GA 5:00pm ET – FloSports – FloSports Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. North American @ Pine Bluff, AR

Simmons Bank Field 6:00pm CT – UAPB Sports Network / 99.3 FM The Beat – UAPB Sports Network / 99.3 FM The Beat Grambling State vs. Northwestern State @ Shreveport, LA

Independence Stadium 6:00pm CT – The Peach – KPCH 99.3 FM – The Peach – KPCH 99.3 FM Jackson State vs. Tennessee State @ Memphis, TN 6:00pm CT

– JSU Sports Network Southern Heritage Classic | White Out– JSU Sports Network Miles vs. West Alabama @ Fairfield, AL

Sloan-Alumni Stadium 6:00pm CT Troy vs. Alabama A&M @ Troy, AL 6:00pm CT – ESPN3 – ESPN3 Tulane vs. Alcorn State @ New Orleans, LA

Yulman Stadium 6:00pm CT – ESPN+

– WPRL 91.7 FM – ESPN+– WPRL 91.7 FM Allen vs. Johnson C. Smith @ Blythewood, SC

Westwood High School 6:00pm ET Delaware vs. Delaware State @ Newark, DE 6:00pm ET – FloSports – FloSports Edward Waters vs. Savannah State @ Jacksonville, FL

Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium 6:00pm ET

– ESPN+ Faculty & Staff Appreciation | Game Color: Purple– ESPN+ Florida A&M vs. Albany State @ Tallahassee, FL

Bragg Memorial Stadium 6:00pm ET – HBCU GO

– Rattler Sports Network – HBCU GO– Rattler Sports Network Hampton vs. Tuskegee @ Hampton, VA

Armstrong Stadium 6:00pm ET

– FloSports Alumni Day– FloSports Morehouse vs. West Georgia @ Atlanta, GA

B.T.Harvey Stadium 6:00pm ET NC Central vs. Winston-Salem State @ Durham, NC

O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium 6:00pm ET – ESPN+ – ESPN+ Towson vs. Morgan State @ Towson, MD 6:00pm ET – MPT

– WEAA 88.9 FM – MPT– WEAA 88.9 FM Virginia State vs. Bluefield State @ Ettrick, VA

Rogers Stadium 6:00pm ET Military Appreciation Wayne State vs. Shaw @ Detroit, MI 6:00pm ET Louisiana State vs. Southern @ Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Tiger Stadium 6:30pm CT

– SEC Network Geaux Game– SEC Network North Texas vs. Texas Southern @ Denton, TX 6:30pm CT – ESPN3

– KTSU 90.9 FM – ESPN3– KTSU 90.9 FM Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M @ Abilene, TX 7:00pm CT Texas College vs. Langston @ Tyler, TX

Tyler Rose Stadium 7:00pm CT Fayetteville State vs. Wingate @ Fayetteville, NC

Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium 7:00pm ET South Florida vs. Howard @ Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium 7:00pm ET – ESPN+ – ESPN+ Southeastern vs. Florida Memorial @ Lakeland, FL 7:00pm ET 9/11/22 Fort Valley State vs. Kentucky State @ Chattanooga, TN

Finley Stadium 3:00pm CT Chattanooga Scenic City HBCU Football Classic

Schedule Source: Onnidan