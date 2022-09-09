You might also like

You might also like

Week 1 served as the kickoff of the HBCU football season.

The marquee event of the weekend was the Orange Blossom Classic between Jackson State and Florida A&M and along with several traditional Labor Day weekend matchups involving Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern and Alabama State vs. Miles College.

Other events included the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic between Central State and Winston-Salem State and the Red Tails Classic between Tuskegee and Fort Valley State. And as is always the case with HBCU football events, the bands always find a way to complete the HBCU football experience.

These are the top five HBCU band halftime shows from Week 1.

5. Benedict (vs. Elizabeth City State)

Performed at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina.



4. Alabama State (vs. Miles College)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama



3. Texas Southern (vs. Prairie View A&M)

Performed at Panther Stadium, Prairie View, Texas



2. Florida A&M (vs. Jackson State)

Performed at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida



1. Alabama A&M (vs. UAB)

Performed at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

