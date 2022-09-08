You might also like

It looks like Jackson State will be adding some more FBS flavor to its roster as former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta has committed to joining the reigning SWAC champions.

The four-star recruit entered the transfer portal on two different occasions during his time at Alabama. He first hit the portal in June 2021 but remained with the team for the time being.

Mwikuta then re-entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season. Shortly thereafter he committed to Arkansas State only to re-enter the transfer portal in August before the start of the season.

Entering college as part of the class of 2019, Mwikuta was a highly sought-after talent receiving offers from a bevy of top FBS programs.

Here’s More Context On Former Alabama 4-Star LB King Mwikuta Joining Jackson State’s Football Team. pic.twitter.com/eGFwuNooWR — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) September 8, 2022

These include South Carolina, Florida, Miami, LSU, Michigan State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Kentucky and Texas A&M before ultimately signing with Alabama.

Mwikuta played 34 games in three seasons with the Crimson Tide including the 2020 season in which the team went a perfect 13-0 winning the national championship.

He primarily played on special teams recording six tackles and a blocked punt return touchdown against Texas A&M last season.

This is the second FBS recruit Jackson State has added since the season started as they also acquired former USC offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs last Thursday.