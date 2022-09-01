College football’s Week 1 kickoff is officially here.
Eight games featuring HBCUs happen on Thursday night, including FBS-FCS matchups. Headlining Thursday night is the Williard Bailey Classic between Virginia Union and Virginia Lynchburg in Richmond.
From the SWAC, Mississippi Valley State is at Tarleton State and new-look Alabama A&M travels to UAB. HBCU national champion South Carolina State heads to Orlando to face Central Florida. Bluefield State, which revived its football program last season, will face Johnson C. Smith.
|DATE
|HOME
|VISITOR
|LOCATION
|KICKOFF
|EVENT
|
9/1/22
|Washburn
|
vs.
|Lincoln (MO)
|
@
|
Topeka, KS
|
6:00pm CT
|Bluefield State
|
vs.
|Johnson C. Smith
|
@
|
Bluefield, WV
Mitchell Stadium
|
6:00pm ET
|Chowan
|
vs.
|Barton
|
@
|
Murfeesboro, NC
Garrison Stadium
|
6:00pm ET
|
Blue Out Community Night
|Tusculum
|
vs.
|Saint Augustine’s
|
@
|
Greeneville, TN
|
6:00pm ET
|Tarleton State
|
vs.
|Miss Valley State
|
@
|
Stephenville, TX
|
7:00pm CT
|
– ESPN+
– G-Line Radio
|UAB
|
vs.
|Alabama A&M
|
@
|
Birmingham, AL
|
7:00pm CT
|
– CBS Sports Network
|Central Florida
|
vs.
|SC State
|
@
|
Orlando, FL
FBC Mortgage Stadium
|
7:00pm ET
|
– ESPN+
– FM 96.9 The Game
|Virginia Union
|
vs.
|VA-Lynchburg
|
@
|
Richmond, VA
Hovey Field
|
7:00pm ET
|
Willard Bailey Classic
Source: Onnidan
