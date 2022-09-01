You might also like

You might also like

College football’s Week 1 kickoff is officially here.

Eight games featuring HBCUs happen on Thursday night, including FBS-FCS matchups. Headlining Thursday night is the Williard Bailey Classic between Virginia Union and Virginia Lynchburg in Richmond.

From the SWAC, Mississippi Valley State is at Tarleton State and new-look Alabama A&M travels to UAB. HBCU national champion South Carolina State heads to Orlando to face Central Florida. Bluefield State, which revived its football program last season, will face Johnson C. Smith.

DATE HOME VISITOR LOCATION KICKOFF EVENT 9/1/22 Washburn vs. Lincoln (MO) @ Topeka, KS 6:00pm CT Bluefield State vs. Johnson C. Smith @ Bluefield, WV

Mitchell Stadium 6:00pm ET Chowan vs. Barton @ Murfeesboro, NC

Garrison Stadium 6:00pm ET Blue Out Community Night Tusculum vs. Saint Augustine’s @ Greeneville, TN 6:00pm ET Tarleton State vs. Miss Valley State @ Stephenville, TX 7:00pm CT – ESPN+

– G-Line Radio – ESPN+– G-Line Radio UAB vs. Alabama A&M @ Birmingham, AL 7:00pm CT – CBS Sports Network – CBS Sports Network Central Florida vs. SC State @ Orlando, FL

FBC Mortgage Stadium 7:00pm ET – ESPN+

– FM 96.9 The Game – ESPN+– FM 96.9 The Game Virginia Union vs. VA-Lynchburg @ Richmond, VA

Hovey Field 7:00pm ET Willard Bailey Classic

Source: Onnidan