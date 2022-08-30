You might also like

Markquese Bell, who surprisingly went undrafted before signing a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys, has reportedly made the team’s 53-man roster.

The Florida A&M product survived the last round of cuts, the Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday.

Bell was impressive throughout training camp even recording an interception in the Cowboys’ final preseason against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished the preseason with 9 total tackles in three games.

“I know I am the only guy from an HBCU on this team,” Bell said. “That is attached to me. I want to make people respect HBCU dudes and stop overlooking us and thinking we are lower ranked and lower competition.”

Cowboys have released LB Malik Jefferson, person close to situation said. Dallas-area native and former Texas Longhorn is expected to remain in his hometown with path to practice squad. He produced on both defense and special teams this preseason. pic.twitter.com/AXwDWvTMA8 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 30, 2022

This concludes Cowboys roster cuts with positive video cuts. Moves below (plus LB Damone Clark reverting to Reserve) bring team to 53 players. WR KaVontae Turpin, WR Dennis Houston, TE Peyton Hendershot and S Markquese Bell are undrafted players who made first 53-man roster. https://t.co/d5SxMKMIlR

— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 30, 2022

Bell finished his college career with 156 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

He was named to the all-conference first team in both the MEAC and SWAC as well as earning Hero Sports All-American first-team honors each season. He was also named an FCS Stats Perform All-American in 2019.