Tuskegee has hired former Jackson State assistant coach Chadwick Hall to be the next head baseball coach at Tuskegee University, announced on Thursday.

“We are pleased to announce this hire of Coach Hall to Tuskegee University,” Director of Athletics Reginald Ruffin said. “Coach Hall exhibits what we set out to look for when we started interviews, which was a young leader with the vision to help guide this program to continued success on and off the diamond. We sincerely believe Chadwick will continue the positive strides left behind by our former coach Reginald Hollins that included not only bringing baseball back to our campus from Montgomery, but also putting in work to help our student-athletes in the program to become better young men, better students, and better people when they leave Tuskegee.”

Hall joins the Golden Tiger baseball program after serving as an assistant for Jackson State for seven years (2015-22). During those seven years, the Tigers had six seasons with 30 or more wins.

Prior to his tenure at Jackson State, he was a physical education teacher at Lawhon Elementary School and coached at Tupelo Christian Prep School and numerous summer league teams. Hall was also a student-athlete for Jackson State, being a member of two Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division championship teams as well as four teams that won 30-plus games.

“Coach Hall has paid his dues to get here,” Ruffin later explained. “Just like our previous coach, Hall has worked his way up the ranks from the high school level to an outstanding assistant, to now having the opportunity to lead his own program. We are excited for the future of our program, and we look forward to continuing to support them to the best of our ability as a staff and community.”

