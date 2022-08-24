You might also like

Florida A&M has named its quarterback.

Head coach Willie Simmons named graduate transfer Jeremy Moussa as the starter ahead of the Rattlers’ season opener at North Carolina.

Moussa, who transferred from Vanderbilt, beat out 2021 starter Resean McKay after an intense fall camp battle.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 🚨 Head Coach Willie Simmons has named Jeremy Moussa the starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at North Carolina. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/R2Aye1ZCfr — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) August 24, 2022

Saturday will be Moussa’s first collegiate start. At Vanderbilt, the former three-star recruit, Moussa only appeared in two games for Vanderbilt. Last season, he went 5-of-8 for 24 yards against Mississippi State on Oct. 23.

On Monday, Simmons touted the experience of Moussa playing at a Power 5 school as the Rattlers head to Chapel Hill.

“Jeremy has played in the SEC. He’s played in front of 70,000 and 80,000 screaming fans on the road,” said Simmons.