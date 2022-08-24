Deion Sanders and Nick Saban appeared on SportsCenter Wednesday to preview the college football season and their team’s prospects for the year.

Sanders was asked whether he could see Jackson State one day competing among the likes of Georgia and Alabama — a reference to comments made by newly hired analyst Mike Zimmer where he suggested under Sanders the football program could develop into one of the best in America.

Also read: Deion Sanders, Willie Simmons want Orange Blossom Classic on ESPN

“We don’t have the resources and the rosters that they entail,” Sanders said about the comparison to Alabama. “I think it’s 22 more scholarships that they are allowed to have then what we would have. So matching up with Coach Saban’s guys is absurd right now until we get that interior to even think about it to even fathom that matchup.”

Sanders said despite JSU upgrading its talent over several recruiting cycles, the team — as constructed — is not ready to tangle with the Tide just yet.

“I would love it in the future, he said. “I would love it in the future. But I don’t know when that future will behold. I’m happy, I’m elated with where we are and what we’re doing, and what we’ve accomplished. We’re pushing the envelope.”