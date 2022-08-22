When Florida A&M opens the regular season at North Carolina on Saturday night, it will be another so-called money game that historically has been a contentious subject among HBCU stakeholders in terms of value to football programs.

But Rattlers’ head coach Willie Simmons sees the match up against the Tar Heels as an opportunity not only for FAMU to make $450,000 traveling to Chapel Hill for a national TV contest but for players to cash in, too.

“The nationally televised game is a great opportunity. We told our guys that this isn’t a ‘money’ game — it’s a ‘get money’ game,” Simmons said Monday during a virtual press conference.

Simmons suggested that the circumstances of the game could mean a lot for players like Buck Buchannan Award winner Isaiah Land, wide receiver Xavier Smith, defensive back BJ Bohler and kicker Chris Faddoul who’ve already drawn interest from NFL scouts.

The program recently produced undrafted NFL free agent Markquese Bell, who seems to be on the verge of making the 53-man roster for the Dallas Cowboys after a strong training camp performance.

“Week 0 is good in the aspect that you’re one of the only games on,” Simmons said. “This gives them a great opportunity to show NFL scouts and personally that they can quote on quote play with the big boys.”