Bethune-Cookman has made yet another big addition from the transfer portal in former Louisville and Jackson State wide receiver Corey Reed Jr.

Reed entered the college ranks in the class of 2017 committing to Louisville. Other offers the four-star receiver fielded includes Kentucky, Miami, Wisconsin, Illinois, Oregon State, and West Virginia.

In five games with the Cardinals, Reed amassed eight catches for 145 receiving yards. After two seasons at Louisville, he transferred to Iowa Western Community College.

Reed played just one season for Iowa Western in 2019 recording 19 receptions for 253 receiving yards scoring two touchdowns.

From there he went on to transfer to Jackson State where he played during the 2021 spring season. In six games, he finished with 27 receptions for 325 receiving yards scoring three touchdowns.

Reed joins a Bethune-Cookman team entering their second season in the SWAC. Last season, the Wildcats finished with a 2-9 record giving them their first losing year as a team since 2016.

Bethune-Cookman has been picked to be fifth in the SWAC East division in the conference preseason predicted order of finish.