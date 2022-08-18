North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics, Earl M. Hilton III, announced on Thursday that Will Jones is no longer the school’s men’s basketball coach.

Jones leaves the program with a 37-35 record and a 24-15 mark against conference opponents. He took over the program on an interim basis on Dec. 24, 2019, before taking over the permanent position prior to the 2020-21 season.

Phillip Shumpert, an assistant under Jones, will take over the program on an interim basis. A&T will conduct a national search to fill the head coaching vacancy following the 2022-23 season.

“We appreciate all that coach Jones accomplished for the North Carolina A&T men’s basketball program and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Hilton. “We will rally around coach Shumpert as he prepares our young men for our first season in the CAA.”

Courtesy: North Carolina A&T Athletics