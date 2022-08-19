Former Texas Southern track & field athlete and NFL wide receiver Charley Frazier passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83. His passing came just four days after celebrating his birthday.

During his time at Texas Southern, Frazier did not play football but instead ran track. His personal best times include a 9.4 finish in the 100-yard dash and a time clocked at 20.8 in the 220-yard dash.

Frazier eventually transitioned to the American Football League (AFL) as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Oilers.

He spent nine years in the AFL/NFL with the Oilers and the Boston Patriots. Frazier recorded 207 receptions for 3,452 receiving yards scoring 29 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl in the 1966 season putting up career-highs across the board in receptions (57), receiving yards (1,129) and receiving touchdowns (12).

Frazier took up coaching at the end of his playing career with Rice, Tulsa and Texas Christian University (TCU) before settling at Reagan High School in Houston, Texas.

After retiring from coaching in 2006, Frazier served as a team ambassador for the Houston Texans.