In between the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the Celebration Bowl, SWAC football games will be prominent fixtures on ESPN platforms, including the blueblood programs of the conferences.
The current 2022 SWAC ESPN regular season football schedule will feature 20 combined games involving Grambling State, Jackson State and Southern this fall.
Jackson State, the current SWAC champion, leads all schools with 10 appearances throughout the network. Grambling, with first-year head coach Hue Jackson, will have five games on several platforms and Southern has the next highest total with six.
Also read: Deion Sanders, Willie Simmons want Orange Blossom Classic on ESPN
Alabama State will kick off league coverage during Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Hornets will travel to face the Howard Bison in the 2022 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff which is slated to be telecast live on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. CST.
The schedule of games announced is highlighted by several classic match-ups including the Labor Day Classic featuring Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M, the Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State, the Boombox Classic featuring Southern at Jackson State and the Florida Classic featuring Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M.
The 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Game is slated to be shown live on ESPN2 on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:00 p.m. CST.
The listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games that have been announced can be found below.
|Date
|Game
|Watch
|Aug. 27
|Alabama State vs. Howard
|ESPN
|Sept. 3
|Miles at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|Sept. 3
|Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|Sept. 4
|Florida A&M vs. Jackson State
|ESPN2
|Sept. 10
|South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman
|ESPN+
|Sept. 17
|Grambling State at Jackson State
|*ESPN3
|Sept. 17
|Incarnate Word at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|Sept. 24
|Alabama A&M at Florida A&M
|ESPN+
|Sept. 24
|Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman
|ESPN+
|Sept. 24
|Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 1
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
|ESPN+
|Oct. 8
|Jackson State at Alabama State
|*ESPN3
|Oct. 8
|Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 8
|Southern at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|Oct. 15
|Alcorn State at Southern
|ESPN+
|Oct. 15
|Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman
|ESPN+
|Oct. 22
|Campbell at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 22
|Texas Southern at Alcorn State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 29
|Alabama A&M at Alabama State
|TBA
|Oct. 29
|Alcorn State at Grambling State
|ESPN+
|Oct. 29
|Southern at Jackson State
|TBA
|Nov. 3
|Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State
|ESPNU
|Nov. 4
|Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M
|ESPNU
|Nov. 5
|Southern at Florida A&M
|*ESPN3
|Nov. 5
|Jackson State at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|Nov. 5
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 12
|Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 12
|Grambling State at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|Nov. 12
|Mississippi Valley State at Southern
|ESPN+
|Nov. 19
|Jackson State at Alcorn State
|ESPN+
|Nov. 19
|Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
|*ESPN3
|Nov. 24
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|Dec. 3
|Cricket SWAC Football Championship
|ESPN2