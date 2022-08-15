Photo: Grambling State Athletics

In between the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the Celebration Bowl, SWAC football games will be prominent fixtures on ESPN platforms, including the blueblood programs of the conferences.

The current 2022 SWAC ESPN regular season football schedule will feature 20 combined games involving Grambling State, Jackson State and Southern this fall.

Jackson State, the current SWAC champion, leads all schools with 10 appearances throughout the network. Grambling, with first-year head coach Hue Jackson, will have five games on several platforms and Southern has the next highest total with six.

Alabama State will kick off league coverage during Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Hornets will travel to face the Howard Bison in the 2022 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff which is slated to be telecast live on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. CST.

Photo: Southern Jaguars Football/Twitter

The schedule of games announced is highlighted by several classic match-ups including the Labor Day Classic featuring Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M, the Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State, the Boombox Classic featuring Southern at Jackson State and the Florida Classic featuring Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M.

The 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Game is slated to be shown live on ESPN2 on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:00 p.m. CST.

The listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games that have been announced can be found below.

Date Game Watch
Aug. 27 Alabama State vs. Howard ESPN
Sept. 3 Miles at Alabama State ESPN+
Sept. 3 Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPN+
Sept. 4 Florida A&M vs. Jackson State ESPN2
Sept. 10 South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman ESPN+
Sept. 17 Grambling State at Jackson State *ESPN3
Sept. 17 Incarnate Word at Prairie View A&M ESPN+
Sept. 24 Alabama A&M at Florida A&M ESPN+
Sept. 24 Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman ESPN+
Sept. 24 Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State ESPN+
Oct. 1 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern ESPN+
Oct. 8 Jackson State at Alabama State *ESPN3
Oct. 8 Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State ESPN+
Oct. 8 Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPN+
Oct. 15 Alcorn State at Southern ESPN+
Oct. 15 Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman ESPN+
Oct. 22 Campbell at Jackson State ESPN+
Oct. 22 Texas Southern at Alcorn State ESPN+
Oct. 29 Alabama A&M at Alabama State TBA
Oct. 29 Alcorn State at Grambling State ESPN+
Oct. 29 Southern at Jackson State TBA
Nov. 3 Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State ESPNU
Nov. 4 Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M ESPNU
Nov. 5 Southern at Florida A&M *ESPN3
Nov. 5 Jackson State at Texas Southern ESPN+
Nov. 5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State ESPN+
Nov. 12 Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State ESPN+
Nov. 12 Grambling State at Texas Southern ESPN+
Nov. 12 Mississippi Valley State at Southern ESPN+
Nov. 19 Jackson State at Alcorn State ESPN+
Nov. 19 Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M *ESPN3
Nov. 24 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State ESPN+
Dec. 3 Cricket SWAC Football Championship ESPN2


