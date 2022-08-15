In between the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the Celebration Bowl, SWAC football games will be prominent fixtures on ESPN platforms, including the blueblood programs of the conferences.

The current 2022 SWAC ESPN regular season football schedule will feature 20 combined games involving Grambling State, Jackson State and Southern this fall.

Jackson State, the current SWAC champion, leads all schools with 10 appearances throughout the network. Grambling, with first-year head coach Hue Jackson, will have five games on several platforms and Southern has the next highest total with six.

Alabama State will kick off league coverage during Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Hornets will travel to face the Howard Bison in the 2022 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff which is slated to be telecast live on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. CST.

The schedule of games announced is highlighted by several classic match-ups including the Labor Day Classic featuring Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M, the Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State, the Boombox Classic featuring Southern at Jackson State and the Florida Classic featuring Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M.

The 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Game is slated to be shown live on ESPN2 on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:00 p.m. CST.

The listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games that have been announced can be found below.