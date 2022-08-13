Active discussions continue for a possible matchup between Tennessee State and defending FCS national champion North Dakota State.

Speaking with The Tennessean, Tennessee State athletics director Mikki Allen confirmed the two schools were in talks about a home-and-home agreement for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

“North Dakota State in the FCS landscape is a premier program; they’ve had a rich tradition and a lot of success there,” Allen told Tennessean college sports writer Mike Organ. “For us, we’ve always said since coach (Eddie) George has taken over we want to be in a situation where we put our kids in front of the best. They’re hungry to play teams like North Dakota State, teams that have high-talented kids. So we’re excited about the opportunity.”

Allen told the newspaper that both schools are close to getting a deal done.

Allen’s statements come days after North Dakota State athletic director Todd Allen revealed he and Allen were involved in conversations about a matchup.

“I’m hoping to solidify this week a home and home with Tennessee State and head coach Eddie George,” Allen told Hot Mic on WDAY Xtra.

North Datoka State, winners of four of the last five FCS national championships and the last nine since 2011, last played an HBCU when it hosted Mississippi Valley State in 2017. The Bison are scheduled to host North Carolina A&T on Sept. 10.

“North Dakota State’s fan base is highly engaged, they’ve always traveled well,” Allen said. “A lot high school kids around this area follow them and they follow us so it would be good for college football.”