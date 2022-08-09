Tennessee State recently went big-game hunting by securing a game versus Notre Dame.

The HBCU is now reportedly eying a matchup with the best FCS program in the land over the last decade.

North Dakota State is discussing a home and home series with Tennessee State for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, according to Inforum.com

“I’m hoping to solidify this week a home and home with Tennessee State and head coach Eddie George,” NSDU athletic director Todd Phelps told Hot Mic on WDAY Xtra. “I’ve had conversations with them, it could fall through, they’ve got some logistic things on their end, I’m hoping we can get that worked out and announce that soon.”

According to the website, NDSU would host Tennessee State in Fargo in 2024 and then the teams would play in Nashville in 2025.

“We’re hoping they would come here and that would complete the 2024 schedule and then we would go there in 2025,” Phelps said.

North Datoka State, winners of four of the last five FCS national championships, last played an HBCU when it hosted Mississippi Valley State in 2017. The Bison are scheduled to host North Carolina A&T on Sept. 10.