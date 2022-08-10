NBC Sports will present the HBCU Pigskin Showdown, a college football all-star game for student-athletes from HBCU institutions, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.

Taking place at Marion Military Institute in Marion, Ala., located just outside of Selma, Ala., the HBCU Pigskin Showdown provides a platform for student-athletes to showcase their talent to a national audience and perform in front of NFL scouts. The inaugural HBCU Pigskin Showdown in 2021 featured 84 top HBCU players competing in front of scouts from 16 NFL teams.

“This is a great opportunity for HBCU pro prospects to get even more national exposure,” said Executive Director/Co-Founder Chris Williams. “We’re excited to be in the Black Belt region of Alabama and happy that the histories of Marion and Selma, Alabama will be on display as we provide a stage for these young athletes.”

The HBCU Pigskin Showdown adds to NBC Sports’ robust HBCU college football programming roster and complements upcoming events across NBC Sports including the Bayou Classic, which recently announced a three-year media rights extension, and the HBCU New York Football Classic.

Tickets for the game will go on sale through Ticketmaster on August 11, 2022. Go to www.hbcupigskinshowdown.com to purchase.

Courtesy: NBC Sports