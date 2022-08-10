Just two weeks away from its 2022 season debut in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Alabama State has hired Ryan Lewis to be their defensive coordinator.

The Hornets previously hired former Bowie State defensive coordinator Antone Sewell to serve in that role during the offseason. However, he instead decided to take a job with Morgan State, joining the staff of former Bulldogs head coach Damon Wilson.

Lewis is an alumnus of Bethune-Cookman where he played for the Wildcats as a linebacker. He helped lead the team to a MEAC title and Black College Football National Championship in 2012 (the 2011 MEAC title was vacated).

After a brief run playing with the Miami Dolphins, Lewis accepted his first coaching position with his alma mater as a linebackers coach in 2014.

The former Wildcat would also hold the position of Defensive Quality Control Coach and more recently the special teams coordinator position on the Bethune-Cookman coaching staff.

During the 2018 season, Lewis accepted a position on the Edward Waters coaching staff as an associate head coach before returning to Bethune-Cookman the next season.