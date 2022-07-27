Photo: On3.com

The Rattlers add another FBS transfer with former Florida defensive back Fenley Graham Jr.

Graham is the second FBS transfer to commit to Florida A&M in the past week along with former Pitt running back A.J. Davis.

In two seasons with Florida, Graham — a three-star recruit — played 18 games compiling recording six tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble.

Graham entered the college ranks as a class of 2020 recruit. He received offers from Kentucky, Nebraska, Utah, and Miami among others before committing to Florida.

 

Playing for Lakeland high school, the former Gator helped lead the team to the Class 7A state championship in 2018.



