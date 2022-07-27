The Rattlers add another FBS transfer with former Florida defensive back Fenley Graham Jr.

Graham is the second FBS transfer to commit to Florida A&M in the past week along with former Pitt running back A.J. Davis.

In two seasons with Florida, Graham — a three-star recruit — played 18 games compiling recording six tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble.

Graham entered the college ranks as a class of 2020 recruit. He received offers from Kentucky, Nebraska, Utah, and Miami among others before committing to Florida.

Things change for the better & I’ll forever be blessed. Time to turn up in Tally 🐍 #GoTime pic.twitter.com/oT93IjPLoP — Graham Jr. (@FenleyG11) July 26, 2022

Playing for Lakeland high school, the former Gator helped lead the team to the Class 7A state championship in 2018.