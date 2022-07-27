Florida A&M co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Brandon Sharp is headed to Purdue University to serve as a defensive analyst.

“As a head coach, you must have a contingency plan when you lose a good coach, but it’s really difficult to replace good people,” said head coach Willie Simmons. “Coach Sharp is one of the best people I’ve met in my 17 years in this profession! Sharp is a dynamic young coach with a bright future, and we wish him nothing but success moving forward.”

Sharp joined the Rattlers in 2018 as Coach Simmons hired him after being a part of Simmons’ staff at Prairie View A&M. Sharp was hired to coach the defensive backs before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator ahead of the 2021 season. As co-defensive coordinator, the Rattlers ranked top-30 nationally in 15 different categories.

Coach Sharp also played a huge role in the development of All-American and Dallas Cowboy safety Markquese Bell. During Bell’s two seasons at Florida A&M, he recorded 158 total tackles (95 in 2021), 10.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions (five in 2019), six forced fumbles (five in 2021), and two sacks. Bell earned First Team All-MEAC and All-SWAC Defense, was named to six All-American teams in 2021, and was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award (National Defensive Player of the Year).

