A familiar name will be coaching at Mississippi Valley State this fall.

Former HBCU women’s basketball player Trasity Totten has been hired as an assistant coach for the Delta Devils men’s basketball team.

Mississippi Valley State is now the only SWAC men’s basketball team to have a woman on its coaching staff.

Totten is the daughter of legendary Mississippi Valley State quarterback and Black College Football Hall of Famer Willie Totten and niece of former Delta Devils player and coach Roger Totten.

“I always wanted to coach, but I thought my first opportunity would be with a women’s team,” said Totten regarding her hire to MVSU’s men’s basketball coaching staff. “Being named one of the assistant coaches is a dream come true, and I am so thankful to Coach Ivory for giving me this chance. Hopefully, this will blaze a trail for other young ladies who may want to coach on this level.”

Also read: Howard makes history by hiring first woman to full-time football position

She began her playing career with Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2017 where she appeared in 99 games over four seasons.

MVSU Men’s Basketball Coach George Ivory has named Trasity Totten as one of his assistants for the upcoming season. Totten shares her excitement about the groundbreaking opportunity. Read more: https://t.co/ELmnQIjvR0#MVSU1950 #ElevateVState pic.twitter.com/nIFLEF4DPM — Mississippi Valley State Athletics (@MVSUDevilSports) July 18, 2022

The former Golden Lion ended her college career this past season, playing her final year at Grambling State.

Entering a new role can make a person anxious, and for Trasity, it is no different. She knows it is a huge step, but she is willing to take it to help her grow as a basketball coach.

“It’s a little pressure, but it’s nothing that will make me feel uncomfortable,” she said. “I am strong in who I am, and I know the game. Of course, men move faster and may be physically stronger, but basketball is basketball.”