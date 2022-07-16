The conversation about conference realignment — and its possible transformation of HBCU sports — has been fueled by Power Five movement and even recent shifts within the Black college landscape.

Appearing on SportsCenter Saturday morning to talk about an XFL showcase being held at Jackson State, head coach Deion Sanders was candid in suggesting that HBCUs eventually will have to examine whether get involved in the opportunities presented in the chase for a financial windfall.

When asked how the conference realignment could eventually impact HBCUs, Sanders — who once suggested that the SWAC and MEAC merger after Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman left the MEAC — said conversations among HBCU leaders need to be had.

“Sooner or later, some of the prominent schools are going to have to make a decision,” Sanders said. “What do we want to do? Do we want to sit back and adhere to tradition or (do) we want to put ourselves in a financial situation that our school prospers? You really gotta factor that in and weigh those options. It’s some tremendous options that a few schools are going to be faced with.”

Sanders also went on to say that Jackson State “We’re already speaking about.”

Recently, 247 Sports analyst Carl Reed said JSU should make a play to move to the Big Ten days after the conference was able to raid the Pac-12 for UCLA and USC.

Sanders used his Twitter platform last year to suggest that Jackson State could fill the gaping void in the Big 12 with the official departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.

“@Big12Conference I would love to have a conversation with you,” he tweeted then.

It remains to be seen how HBCUs view themselves in this period of flagrant movement in pursuit of dollars, but schools will need to examine all options