Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland will be the first person representing an HBCU league or institution to chair the Division I men’s basketball committee when he assumes that duty for the 2023-24 season.

McClelland, who has been on the committee since 2019, will be the vice chair for the upcoming season, supporting incoming chair Chris Reynolds, the director of athletics at Bradley University.

McClelland has been at the SWAC since 2018 and previously served as Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at Texas Southern University, a position he held for a decade. Prior to going to Texas Southern, he spent seven years as director of athletics at Prairie View A&M University, from which he received his undergraduate degree in 1993 and his MBA in 1997. McClelland also holds a doctoral degree in higher education from Texas A&M.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected by my colleagues and I am very excited to continue the important work of the men’s basketball committee,” McClelland said. “In my opinion, the NCAA tournament is the greatest sporting event in the world, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the future success of this great enterprise.”



Courtesy: SWAC