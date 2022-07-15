Jackson State University will be the site of the latest XFL showcase as part of the revived professional football league.

The invite-only event — held at JSU’s Walter Payton Center — is the fourth showcase of six the XFL will hold in search of talent ahead of the 2023 season.

The XFL was initially launched in 2001 and later returned in 2020. That season lasted just five weeks before being shut down due to COVID-19. After filing for bankruptcy under previous owner Vince McMahon, the league was purchased by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia.

“These showcases are an incredible opportunity for passionate players to show up and ball out for a chance to join the XFL,” said Johnson “The XFL is all about being at the intersection of dreams and opportunity. It is our goal to make football more accessible to more players, and our highly experienced team of coaches and personnel directors are ready to help make these professional football dreams come true. The door is open for elite talent across the country to join the XFL – including my home state of Hawai’i. I’m looking forward to seeing these players bringing their best and leaving it all out on the field.”

As we start the second batch of #XFLShowcases, our head coaches share how players can differentiate themselves in their showcase performance. HBCU Showcase, Jackson State University, you’re up next. pic.twitter.com/Q3N5PzS8vK — XFL (@XFL2023) July 14, 2022

According to the Clarion Ledger, former HBCU football players will be at the workout, including Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass, Jackson State linebacker Keonte Hampton, Arkansas-Pine Bluff special teams ace Tyrin Ralph and Hampton quarterback David Watford.

JSU head coach Deion Sanders is expected to be in attendance. In addition to Sanders, former longtime HBCU head coach Reggie Barlow will be among the XFL coaches at the showcase.