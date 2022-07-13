As the Virginia State Trojans prepare for their first football season under head coach Henry Frazier III, assistant coaches have been named to the staff.

Filling the position of offensive coordinator and assistant head coach is longtime HBCU coach Larry Manigo.

Prior to his coaching career, Manigo played quarterback for Bowie State from 2003-2006 playing under head coach Frazier as a freshman. He previously held school records for touchdown passes in a game, season and career.

This is the third time Manigo has been on a coaching staff under Frazier serving as a graduate assistant at Prairie View A&M and a wide receivers coach at North Carolina Central.

He has also previously been on Norfolk State and Shaw’s coaching staffs the latter of which he had his longest tenure.

Filling the position of defensive coordinator is former Winston-Salem State linebacker Carlos Fields.

Fields played for the Rams from 2010-2013 helping lead the team to two CIAA titles. He was named CIAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 helping lead the team to the NCAA Division II national championship game.

He bounced around numerous NFL rosters including the Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers among others before getting in to coaching. Last season, Fields served as the defensive ends coach with Alabama A&M.

The final coaching hire is defensive line coach and special teams coordinator John Pearce.

Pearce holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree from Bowie State.

He is entering his 30th year as a football coach having served as head coach of Sul Ross State for the past seven seasons.

Prior coaching stops include Blinn College, Prairie View A&M, Catholic University, Bowie State, Shepherd University and Norfolk State.