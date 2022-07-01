Months after being hired as the defensive coordinator with Alabama State, Antone Sewell will be joining former Bowie State head coach Damon Wilson at Morgan State.

Sewell had previously been the defensive coordinator with Bowie State for the past 11 seasons before accepting a position with Alabama State in March.

Along with Bowie State, he has also previously been at Prairie View A&M and North Carolina Central during his career.

This past season, Sewell led a Bowie State defense that ranked just outside the top 10 in the country in points allowed.

The team won its third straight CIAA championship advancing to the Regional Finals of the Division II playoffs, their best finish in school history.

He will be taking over a Morgan State defense that was the worst in the MEAC last year, allowing 30.7 points per game and 436.5 yards of total offense per game.

Sewell is one of many former Bowie State coaches hired to join Wilson and Morgan State, including offensive line coach Richard Reddix, running back coach David Fant Jr., and wide receiver coach Moses Ware.