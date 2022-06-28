JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville and Bethune-Cookman University announced today that Bethune-Cookman University’s 2022 home football game vs Jackson State University on Saturday, October 15 is moving from Daytona Stadium to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville as the Wildcats play Jackson State.

The Wildcats are no stranger to TIAA Bank Field. They are 29-23-1 in 53 games all-time at the venue. This will be Bethune-Cookman University’s first return to the area since 2006 where they played Southern in the 53rd Annual Gateway Classic.

“It is going to be great for our guys to get the chance to play in an NFL stadium,” Bethune-Cookman head coach Terry Sims said. “For us, to play in a city like Jacksonville, with our great supporting alumni associations, it will be very exciting, and it is still a close enough drive up the road for our regular crowds from Daytona to attend. We are looking forward to the opportunity for our team and for our fans.”

“This is a great opportunity for our program,” Bethune-Cookman Athletic Director Reggie Theus said. “With a full season back and a full summer of offseason prep behind us, we all expect bigger and better things. It will be great to play in front of that audience and get the chance to connect with our great alumni base in Jacksonville.”

“The City of Jacksonville is excited to host the Bethune-Cookman University vs. Jackson State University football game at TIAA Bank Field this fall,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “This game is another great example of the premier sports and entertainment events making their way to Downtown Jacksonville. We look forward to welcoming players, students, and fans from throughout the region to our beautiful city.”

Courtesy: Bethune-Cookman athletics