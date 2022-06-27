South Carolina State 2022 NFL Draft pick Decobie Durant made a guest appearance on the Pivot Podcast to talk about life as a rookie with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Durant, who appeared on the show with ex-NFL players Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor, explained how he wasn’t too concerned with where he ended up in the draft despite being selected in the fourth round.

“I wrote down all the corners who were picked ahead of me,” Durant, the 2022 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and FCS All-American said. “I didn’t even think I was going to go in the fourth round I thought I was going to be fifth or sixth. But you know, coming from South Carolina State and just hearing what the media was saying, I did not have my mind set on the first two days.”

Durant was adamant that he knew he had to prove himself against the likes of Pro Bowl wide receivers Allen Robinson and Cooper Kupp during team workouts because of the perception of his collegiate background.

“Coming from South Carolina State, I know all the odds are against me,” Durant said. “A lot of people have something to say like I haven’t played against elite talent every Saturday. I have to build that trust with the coaching staff and my teammates. Trusting that if they throw me out there with Jalen Ramsey and I am at the nickel position that he can trust me. I am a rookie so of course, they are going to target me.”

The fresh-faced rookie, who also appeared on the show with teammate Quentin Lake, recounted his first meeting with Ramsey.

“I didn’t even have to go up to him, he came up to me,” Durant said. “He took me under his wing. Now day by day we go through walk-throughs. I am trying to learn everything possible.”

Despite the HBCU tag, Durant told the group that he wanted to prove to coaches and veteran teammates that he “belonged” in the league, too.

“Coming from South Carolina State, a lot of people counted me out,” he said. “They’re probably saying that I can’t compete with the best, that I haven’t played against elite talent. I just want to show them it don’t matter where you came from.”