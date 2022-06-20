The Black College Football Hall of Fame awards ceremony made several things clear about the 2021 season over the weekend.

First, the best HBCU football team in the country was South Carolina State. Also, the SWAC features Black College Football’s top coach and top offensive and defensive players.

On Saturday night, South Carolina State, which won the MEAC and then upset Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl last December, was named BCFHOF national champions. Head Buddy Pough, who was in attendance for the ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, accepted the award.

His contemporary, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, was named BCFHOF Coach of the Year.

Sanders is coming off a 2021 season where he led Jackson State to a SWAC championship and appearance in the Celebration Bowl. He also won the Eddie Robinson Award as the nation’s top FCS coach.

Individual player awards were led by Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass, who was named BCFHOF Offensive Player of the Year.

In 10 games this past season, Glass finished fifth in the FCS in passing yards per game (356.8), sixth in passing touchdowns, and sixth in pass efficiency rating (160.27).

In the final four games of his collegiate career, Glass averaged 391.3 passing yards, completing 68% of his passes and throwing 19 passing touchdowns without a single interception.

On the defensive side of the ball, Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land picked up BCFHOF Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Land, who is the reigning SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and the Buck Buchanan award winner, recording 43 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, three pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. The junior linebacker led the FCS in total tackles for loss and sacks for a Florida A&M team that ranked 10th in points allowed per game during the year.