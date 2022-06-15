Another key piece to Bowie State’s defense is heading to Baton Rouge as former CIAA Defensive Player of the Year Demetri Morsell has announced he is transferring to Southern.

He is the second former Bulldog to announce he is transferring to Southern as fellow defensive back Jordan Carter made his decision to transfer to the Jaguars on Monday.

After not getting much playing time in his freshman season in 2018, Morsell quickly established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the country the following year.

In 2019, he led the CIAA with nine interceptions while finishing second with 14 passes defended for a Bowie State defense that finished the regular season undefeated for the first time in school history.

As a result, Morsell was named CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, making him the first player in school history to win the award.

This past season, he recorded 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss and five pass breakups.

In addition to Carter and Morsell coming from Bowie State filling out its secondary, Southern will also have former Prairie View all-conference defensive lineman Jason Dumas to pair with former Buck Buchanan Award winner Jordan Lewis.

What’s more, Southern has added FBS transfers Corione Harris and Zephaniah Maea along with JUCO All-American Ja’Sion Greathouse to the defense.