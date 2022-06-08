Jackson State football has been one of the biggest stories in all of college football since the arrival of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as head coach.

The program has been featured on the nation’s largest sports media platforms from ESPN to Barstool Sports in the two years since taking over the program.

JSU — and its celebrity coach — will reportedly grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Sanders broke the news himself, showing the cover to Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the No. 1 high school recruit in the country, Football Scoop first reported. They all are expected to be on the cover of the magazine.

“You guys in college, man, got a darn cover. Something I never did, even with all the history I showed you. That is a blessing,” Sanders said.

Sanders is coming off a 2021 season where he led Jackson State to a SWAC championship and appearance in the Celebration Bowl. He also won the Eddie Robinson Award as the nation’s top FCS coach.

Sheduer Sanders threw for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns in a true freshman season that earned him the Jerry Rice Award as best FCS freshman.

An announcement on the cover’s release is pending.