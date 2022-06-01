Baltimore, MD – Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced Wednesday that the Men’s and Women’s Basketball tournament will extend its run in Baltimore for 2024 and 2025 following a successful first year in 2022.

“I personally could not be more excited that the CIAA has found its home in Charm City at the Royal Farms Arena for the next three years,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “The tournament provides an opportunity for the City, State, local businesses, and our communities to come together to highlight Black excellence by providing an incredible tournament experience. The CIAA Tournament staying in Baltimore is a win for all involved. It generates a strong economic impact for our city each year and greatly benefits students who attend or are looking to attend historically Black colleges and universities.”

“The CIAA Board of Directors is pleased to extend the tournament in Baltimore through 2025. With the circumstances and challenges of COVID-19 over the past two years, both the CIAA and Visit Baltimore made several modifications to manage expectations and have still found success with hosting the tournament, both in person and virtually,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “The extension will give both parties the opportunity to build upon its success in cultivating a greater sense of community while introducing a new venue that should enhance the experiences of our student-athletes, fans, partners, and alumni.”

The extension follows news of a successful economic impact of the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament, which took place from February 22-26 at the Royal Farms Arena. The 2022 tournament welcomed 66,000 total attendees over 22 basketball games and had a direct spending impact of $13.9 million during its five-day run in Baltimore.

The CIAA Tournament generated a total economic impact of $19.6 million, which supported 1,159 part-time and full-time jobs and generated $1.9 million in state and local taxes. This financial success was made possible by the State of Maryland, Baltimore City, and the Local Organizing Committee.

In addition to total economic impact, the tournament generated $11 million in participant and spectator off-site spending, with $3.2 million spent in the food and beverage sector, $2.7 million in lodging, $2.1 million in entertainment and attractions and $1.9 million in retail spending.

“I am grateful to the twelve university presidents and chancellors for making the decision to extend the tournament’s run in Baltimore until 2025,” said Al Hutchinson, President and CEO of Visit Baltimore. “The decision to extend the tournament for another two years is not one that we take lightly as it shows great confidence in Baltimore’s ability to grow the tournament year over year. We welcome the opportunity to continue showing why Baltimore is a great home for the CIAA.”

