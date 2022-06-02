Another HBCU football player is making his way to the pro ranks as former Alabama A&M wide receiver Dee Anderson has signed with the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL.

Prior to signing with the Bandits, Anderson participated in the New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp.

He is now the seventh former HBCU player to sign with the USFL in the past several weeks.

Anderson played just one season at Alabama A&M. He previously played three seasons at LSU and one at Oklahoma State.

Roster Updates: Free Agent Signings:

• WR Dee Anderson, Alabama A&M — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) June 2, 2022

His best season in the FBS came at LSU where he recorded 20 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs receiver compiled more receptions, yards and touchdowns (33 receptions; 493 receiving yards; 12 touchdowns) in his one season in Normal.

Anderson was named to the All-SWAC second team making him one of three A&M receivers to field all-conference selections along with Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim and Odieu Hilaire.