WASHINGTON – The NCAA Softball Committee revealed its 64-team bracket where the Howard University softball program drew overall No. 2 Florida State in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Tallahassee Regional (Tallahassee, Fla.). The announcement came Sunday night during the selection show on ESPN2.

HU (31-22), fresh off winning the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championship, takes on the Seminoles Friday at 8:30 p.m. Bison Nation can follow all the action on ESPN+.

Saturday, the Bison, who set a new program record in wins (31), took down top-seeded Morgan State twice, 5-0 & 5-4, to capture the MEAC title for the second time in program history. HU is led by head coach Tori Tyson, the tournament’s outstanding coach, and graduate pitcher Analise De La Roca, the tourney’s outstanding performer.

This will be Howard’s second overall NCAA appearance, the first since 2007.

Florida State (52-5) earned its 18th Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Tournament Championship with an 8-6 win over No. 15 Clemson and has won their last 14 contests. After the regular season, eight Seminoles received All-ACC honors, led by three-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year Sydney Sherrill.

USF (44-14) and Mississippi State (33-24) round out the regional and will play before the Bison and Seminoles, starting at 6 p.m.

The regional rounds are double elimination with winners advancing to the Super Regionals and eventually feeding into the Women’s College World Series, beginning June 2 in Oklahoma City.

Courtesy: Howard Athletics