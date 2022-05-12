Albany State defeated Kentucky State 12-2 in the opening game of the 2022 Black College World held at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.

In the 4th inning, the Golden Rams scored when Tucker Jordan singled up the middle to score Malik Bell to make it 1-1.

In the 5th inning, Malik Bell hit a sacrifice fly to score Nicholas Hernandez to make the score 4-1.

The Golden Rams scored 8 runs in the 7th inning to end the game. Tucker Jordan singled to drive in 2 runs. TJ Thomas singled to left field to score a run. Lavoisier Fisher singled to right field to score 2 runs. Nicholas Hernandez drew a walk to score a run. Nathan Lloyd singled up in the middle to score 2 runs.

Tyler Bullock was the winning pitcher for the Golden Rams.

The Black College World Series is in its second year and will feature eight HBCU baseball teams, made up of four from the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II and four from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. School baseball programs from these two athletic governing associations constitute the “small school” division.

The tournament will be held from May 11-15, 2022 with General Admission tickets on sale. Games will be live streamed on the Black College Sports Network at www.mybcsn.net.

Courtesy: Albany State Athletics