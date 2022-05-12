The SWAC continues its trend of acquiring former FBS recruits from the transfer portal with Alabama A&M getting in on the fun by securing former Michigan State running back Donovan Eaglin.

The former Spartan comes to Normal, Alabama with three years of eligibility remaining.

Eaglin played his high school career at Manvel High School in Texas. His senior season saw him record 1,584 rushing yards, averaging 9.2 yards per game and scoring 22 touchdowns.

As a three-star recruit in the Class of 2020, he officially committed to Michigan State in January of the same year.

After getting redshirted in his true freshman year, Eaglin played 12 games this past year with the Spartans. He posted just 33 rushing yards on six attempts all coming against Youngstown State.

The former three-star recruit announced he was entering the transfer portal last month. He received numerous offers from the likes of Incarnate Word, McNeese State, Hawaii and Mississippi Valley State before ultimately committing to Alabama A&M.

Eaglin joins an offense that will be in its first season since moving on from two-time SWAC Player of the Year Aqeel Glass who is now in pursuit of an NFL career participating in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie minicamp.

He will be paired in the backfield with Gary Quarles who led the SWAC last season in rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns.