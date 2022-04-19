The Alabama State football team’s incredible offseason continues as the team adds yet another FBS transfer in former three-star linebacker recruit from Florida State Jayion McCluster.

Playing for Largo High School in Florida, McCluster finished his senior season with 159 total tackles (56 solo tackles), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Additionally, he played a significant amount of snaps on offense scoring three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.

The three-star recruit received a number of offers from power five schools including LSU, Auburn, Miami, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Florida.

I will be signing to Florida State University 🍢 on Wednesday @ Largo High in the auditorium @ 1pm #THEFUTUR3️⃣ #NoleBlooded 🍢 pic.twitter.com/z5qgPQ4J35 — Jayion McCluster ³ (@JayHitEmUp____) December 16, 2019

Eventually, McCluster signed with Florida State in December 2019, enrolling the following June.

In his two years at FSU, he primarily played on the scout team only seeing the field once in a game against Duke in 2020.

McCluster will be a welcome addition to a Hornets defense that added former Bowie State defensive coordinator Antone Sewell to the coaching staff.

This makes two days in a row Alabama State has acquired a transfer from an FBS program. On Monday, Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis announced that he was transferring to ASU.

The Hornets also added Jaelyn Lay a former four-star tight end recruit from Clemson back in February and La’Vontae Shenault a former three-star wide receiver recruit from Colorado.

With all the top recruits Alabama State is adding to its roster, the Hornets are not a team to be slept on this upcoming season.