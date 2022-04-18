While other HBCUs are garnering most of the attention for assembling strong recruiting classes, Alabama State is quietly putting together a solid squad after adding former four-star Auburn recruit Dematrius Davis.

Playing high school ball at North Shore high school in Houston, Texas, Davis had a decorated senior season leading his team to a 16-1 record, making it to the state championship game.

Davis was named Texas Player of the Year while also being selected to the All-State Offensive first team and the MaxPreps All-American second team.

Davis was recruited by almost every FBS school in the country, including LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Baylor and Miami among others.

Initially committing to Virginia Tech in 2019, he decommitted the following May and opted to attend Auburn.

This past season was Davis’ first and only with the Tigers. He did not see any in-game action in 2021.

On March 23, the quarterback announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

Davis is now the second four-star offensive recruit to transfer to Alabama State this offseason. The Hornets recently added tight end Jaelyn Lay, a four-star recruit from Clemson.