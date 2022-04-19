Greensboro, NC — The inaugural Carolina HBCU All-Star Basketball Game, presented by Champion, will tipoff Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The first-year event will feature student-athletes from Historically Black colleges & Universities across North and South Carolina.

The weekend will celebrate the history of HBCU campuses in the Carolinas with a host of partners from the Triad. Champion, a division of Hanes Brands headquartered in Winston-Salem, along with Pepsi Bottling Ventures, are both supporters of this weekend’s events and will be on-site for the Community Tailgate event kickoff all-star Saturday at 10 a.m. in the coliseum parking lot. They will be joined by over 40 small businesses and vendors alongside Cricket Wireless and the local Triad base Wendy’s franchisee.

While the original plan was to host both a women’s and men’s collegiate all-star game on Saturday, a few late-season injuries prevented two full women’s rosters. This year the Lady All-Stars will compete in an all-star challenge three-point contest starting at 3 p.m.

Before the lady’s all-star challenge, two local youth teams will have the opportunity to compete as a part of Triad Basketball Academy’s All-Star Challenge. The Men’s HBCU All-Star game will tip off shortly after 4 p.m. and feature three Triad tested and proven former high school stars.

North Carolina A&T’s Kam Langley, a standout star at Southwest Guilford in High Point, and Greensboro Day/NC Central alum Jordan Perkins will be joined this Saturday by First-Team All-CIAA guard Jalen Seegars who spent his high school years at High Point Christian.