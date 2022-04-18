TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Jackson State University baseball team posted a wire-to-wire 8-2 win at Florida A&M Saturday to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference series.

Jatavis Melton and Devontae Rhodes each had three hits for Jackson State (18-18 overall, 7-8 SWAC), which posted its second straight conference series win at the midpoint of league play.

Juan Marulanda (5-4) nearly went the distance, pitching 8 1/3 innings allowing seven hits and one earned run, walking one and striking out eight.

For the second straight game, JSU got off to a fast start. Melton double to left-center to lead off the game and scored as Devontae Rhodes reached on an error. After Ty Hill reached on an error and Jaelen Williams was hit by a pitch to load the bases, El’Rico Riley’s sacrifice fly gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Leading 2-1 after three innings, JSU extended the lead in the fourth. Caleb Evans reached on an error, stole second and after Jeffrey Rodriguez walked, a double steal moved the runners to third and second, respectively.

Omar Gomez’s sacrifice fly scored Evans for a 3-1 lead. Following a bunt single by Melton, Rhodes doubled down the left-field line to give JSU a 4-1 lead.

Leading 5-2 after six innings, Jackson State added a pair of runs in the seventh. Riley singled with one out and advanced to second as Marcus Atterberry reached on an error.

Evans followed with a single to right field, scoring Riley as Atterberry moved to third. Rodriguez’s safety squeeze bunt scored Atterberry for a 7-2 lead.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics