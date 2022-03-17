FORT WORTH – Matthew Mayer knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 22 points to lift top-seeded and defending national champion Baylor to an 85-49 win over 16th-seeded Norfolk State in Thursday’s first-round game at Dickies Arena.

The Bears (27-6) won their seventh-straight NCAA Tournament game and advance to the second round on Saturday and will face either eighth-seeded North Carolina or ninth-seeded Marquette.

Baylor, which had a comfortable 43-27 lead at the half, placed four other players in double figures in a balanced attack that included freshman Jeremy Sochan with 15 points and seven rebounds. James Akinjo had a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists as the Bears assisted on 24 of their 31 buckets.

Flo Thamba chipped in with 14 points and six rebounds, helping Baylor win the battle of the boards, 38-29. Bouncing back from a tough game in the Big 12 Tournament, Adam Flagler hit two 3-pointers and scored eight of his 11 points in the first half.

Joe Bryant Jr., the MEAC Player of the Year, led the Spartans (24-7) with 15 points and five rebounds.

Courtesy: Baylor Athletics