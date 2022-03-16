Howard made history in more ways than one Wednesday.

The Bison became the first-ever HBCU women’s basketball team to win a First Four game which secured the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory in program history after a 55-51 triumph over Incarnate Word.

Brooklyn Fort-Davis and Krislyn Marsh each recorded double-doubles to lead Howard into the next round of the tournament that expanded to 68 teams this year to match the number of teams on the men’s side.

With the win, Howard now earns a date with the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament — host South Carolina — Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.