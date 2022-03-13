Texas Southern, which won the SWAC for the sixth time since 2014 on Saturday, will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the NCAA Tournament’s First Four.

The Tigers will be a No. 16 seed in the Midwest Region. The winner of Tuesday’s game will play No. 1 seed Kansas in Fort Worth, Texas.

Texas Southern has a lot of momentum heading into the field of 68 after it knocked off SWAC regular-season champion Alcorn State in the championship game on Saturday.

Texas Southern is in the field for the second straight season. Last year, the Tigers beat Mount Saint Mary’s in a First Four matchup.

Over in the MEAC, Norfolk State, which won the league championship for the second straight season, is slotted as a 16-seed and will face defending national champion and No. 1 seed Baylor in the East Region on Thursday.

The Spartans (24-6) won a tournament game last year, beating Appalachian State in the First Four.