Top-seeded Paul Quinn College won a hard-fought battle 80-69 over Bryant & Stratton Buffalo to claim the 2022 USCAA Division I Championship.

The contest featured seven ties and ten lead changes. After trailing by four at the half, 38-34, Bryant & Stratton led 67-65 with 6:33 left in the game.

Henry Hampton hit a jumper a minute later to give Paul Quinn the lead to highlight a 10-0 run to seal the victory for the Tigers.

Also read: The best college basketball court in America is at an HBCU

Ja’Mare Redus led PQC with 18 points while Hampton finished with 17. Spencer McElway added 12, Ja’Mere Redus came off the bench and scored 11, and Steven Tynes chipped in seven points and nine assists.

DJ Little led four Bobcats in double figures with 21 points. Kalon Kimble finished with a double-double with 15 points and 12 boards, Sam Dorissaint had 11, and Davon Ware added 10.

The Tigers shot 55.4% from the field for the game, hit 6 of 14 three-pointers, and were 12 for 19 from the foul line. They forced the Bobcats into 14 turnovers and held a 32 to 25 advantage on the boards. BSC-Buffalo shot 48.1% from the floor, was 7 for 20 from three, and 10 of 12 from the line.

Courtesy: USCAA