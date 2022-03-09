MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Mo Williams has submitted his letter of resignation at Alabama State University after serving a two-year stint as the head coach of the program.

“We want to thank coach Williams and his staff for their contributions to Alabama State and the men’s basketball program,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable said. “We are excited about the future of the program and this opening has garnered interest from coaches all over the spectrum of basketball including professional, high level, and mid-level college ranks. We will be very intentional about selecting a coach that is committed to Alabama State University and has a winning pedigree.”

Alabama State went 13-35 over the two-year period and finished 12-24 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play under Williams.

A national search will commence today for his replacement. Assistant coach Tyrone Levett will handle the day-to-day operations of the program during the search.

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics