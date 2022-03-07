Jackson State is reportedly set to hire Mo Williams as its next head coach to replace the outgoing Wayne Brent.

Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst at Stadium, wrote that Williams, the current head coach at Alabama State, “is heading back home and will become the head coach at Jackson State.”

Williams, a former NBA All-Star and Jackson native, is in his second season at Alabama State, compiling a 11-34 record overall and 10-23 mark in SWAC play since he was hired in 2020.

Williams had been a rumored target of the Tigers since Brent announced that he would retire at the end of the season.

Brent has been at Jackson State since 2013. He previously was a successful high school coach in the Jackson area, winning four Mississippi state championships in six seasons at Callaway High School. He was also an assistant at Ole Miss for four seasons.

Under Brent, JSU has gone 116-153 overall and 86-76 in the SWAC, including a league title in 2021. The Tigers have made one postseason appearance under Brent, earning a berth to the CIT during the 2015-16 season.

“I’d just like to thank God for this opportunity to be the head coach at Jackson State for the last nine years,” Brent said. “I’d like to thank Dr. Fuller for giving me a chance nine years ago and the administration now, Ashley Robinson and President Hudson for just sticking with me through those nine years.”

This season, the Tigers are 9-9 in the SWAC and 11-18 overall.