Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders had two toes amputated during a lengthy hospital stay last fall that forced to miss several weeks away from the team.

The procedure was a result of a complication from the life-threatening blood clots he suffered after undergoing surgery to address a toe abnormality.

The amputation was revealed in a documentary that chronicled the Jackson State football 2021 season.

In an online clip, Sanders reflected on a situation that became uncertain at one point.

“Once upon a time you was this type of athlete, and now you don’t even know if you’re going to walk. All you feel is pain,” he says.

Sanders, who said he lost 35 pounds while in the hospital, was diagnosed with life-threatening femoral arterial blood clots. He eventually returned to coach last season using a scooter.