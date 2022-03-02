Longtime Jackson State head coach Wayne Brent is reportedly set to retire and the school has a well-known successor already in mind.

Stadium college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman indicated Wednesday that Brent will retire at season’s end. Brent has been at Jackson State since 2013. He previously was a successful high school coach in the Jackson area, winning four Mississippi state championships in six seasons at Callaway High School. He was also an assistant at Ole Miss for four seasons.

Under Brent, JSU has gone 115-153 overall and 85-76 in the SWAC, including a league title in 2021. The Tigers have made one postseason appearance under Brent, earning a berth to the CIT during the 2015-16 season.

This season, the Tigers are 7-9 in the SWAC and 9-18 overall.

Goodman also suggested that the Tigers would set its sights on going after current Alabama State head coach Mo Williams.

Williams, a former NBA All-Star and Jackson native, is in his second season at Alabama State, compiling a 11-34 record overall and 10-23 mark in SWAC play since he was hired in 2020.