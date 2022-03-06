ROCK HILL, S.C. – Savannah State men’s basketball put together a clinic in the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Championship game, with an end-to-end 76-62 rout of Benedict College to claim the 2022 Championship Title.

No one expected the string of wins Savannah State men’s basketball put together in the championship tournament.

But on Saturday, they proved they were better than their regular season record. Better than the 0-3 start to the season. Better than their losing conference record. They were better than everyone thought and better than Benedict in the end.

For the first time this season, Savannah State strung together four consecutive wins. In the tournament, they started off with a win over Lane College, then Tuskegee University, then they broke Morehouse College’s 18-game streak to make Saturday’s game. During the regular season, they lost to Morehouse twice, Benedict twice, Lane once and beat Tuskegee.

“I am proud of these guys,” Savannah State Head Coach Horace Broadnax said in a post-game press conference. “They locked in. They put their differences aside. They formed a true team tonight to win this championship.”

The last Savannah State men’s basketball team to win an NCAA Division II SIAC Championship was the 1981 team, in the school’s first season in the division. The 1980 and 1979 teams also won SIAC Championships, but on the NCAA Division III level. The 1985 team finished runner-up in the SIAC Championship Tournament, falling to Albany State

Marcus Scott was the named the 2022 SIAC Championship MVP for his work during the tournament.

